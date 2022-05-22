Updated

Officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary closed Churchill Road, Wisbech shortly after 5pm today (Sunday, May 22) - Credit: Supplied

An earlier crash blocked a main road through Wisbech town centre.

The A1101 Churchill Road was shut both ways in the Elm Road area at around 5pm today (Sunday, May 22).

It has since reopened, according to One Network.

A picture has surfaced showing a 4x4 car on its roof, and an eyewitness told this newspaper that a person emerged from the vehicle.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said at the time: "Following a road traffic accident, Churchill Road, Wisbech, is closed on both carriageways.

"Please avoid the area at this time."

Following a road traffic accident please be aware that CHURCHILL ROAD, WISBECH is being closed on both carriageways. Please avoid the area at this time. We will advise when this is reopened. — Fenland Police (@FenCops) May 22, 2022

