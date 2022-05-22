News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

Recap: Main road through Wisbech town centre shut after serious crash

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 5:26 PM May 22, 2022
Updated: 11:00 PM May 22, 2022
Officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary closed Churchill Road, Wisbech shortly after 5pm today (Sunday, May 22)

Officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary closed Churchill Road, Wisbech shortly after 5pm today (Sunday, May 22) - Credit: Supplied

An earlier crash blocked a main road through Wisbech town centre.

The A1101 Churchill Road was shut both ways in the Elm Road area at around 5pm today (Sunday, May 22).

It has since reopened, according to One Network.

A picture has surfaced showing a 4x4 car on its roof, and an eyewitness told this newspaper that a person emerged from the vehicle.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said at the time: "Following a road traffic accident, Churchill Road, Wisbech, is closed on both carriageways.

"Please avoid the area at this time."

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map.

Join our Cambridgeshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Cambridgeshire.

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Wisbech News
Fenland News

Don't Miss

Google Maps image of A47, with hedges either side.

Cambridgeshire Highways

Lorry breaks down on A47 near Wisbech

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Cars make their way through heavy rain on the A14 in Suffolk, after Storm Eunice brought damage, dis

Flooding | Video

Met Office weather: Yellow storm and flood warning for East of England

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Princess Anne paid a visit to Wisbech's new Citizens Advice Bureau on her visit to Cambridgeshire today (May 17)

Royal Family | Gallery

Princess Anne visits Wisbech's new Citizens Advice Bureau on Cambs trip

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A police officer utilising an electronic device.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Drink-drivers banned off the roads after being caught in March and Wisbech

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon