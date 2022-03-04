News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Delays on Wisbech major A1101 road

Rosie Boon

Published: 8:38 AM March 4, 2022
The 'emergency roadworks' will last until March 11.

The 'emergency roadworks' will last until March 11. - Credit: Google

Emergency roadworks are causing delays on Wisbech major A1101 road  


Motorists are facing ‘major delays’ today due to roadworks on the A1101 and B1169 junction.  Temporary traffic lights are in place on the A1101 Leverington Road at B1169 Dowgate Road junction.  


Cambridgeshire Traffic and Travel said: “Please allow extra time for your journey. Temporary traffic lights in place for works by Cadent Gas Ltd. The delays are approximately 9 minutes east and westbound for works.” 

The ‘emergency roadworks’ put in place by Cadent Gas will be there until March 11.  


Cambridgeshire
Wisbech News

