Two-vehicle crash in Christchurch, Wisbech

Pearce Bates

Published: 9:38 AM March 18, 2022
Google Maps image of Scott's Road leading to Wheatsheaf Drove.

A two-vehicle collision has occurred on Wheatsheaf Drove, Christchurch this morning. - Credit: Google Maps

A two-vehicle collision happened on Wheatsheaf Drove, Christchurch this morning (Friday March 18). 

Crews from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue service are on the scene, along with officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

It is not yet clear as to whether anyone was injured during the incident.

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: "We were called at 7.41am to reports of a collision involving two vehicles on Wheatsheaf Drove, Christchurch.

"Officers are currently at the scene. Any injuries are unclear at this stage."

Traffic has continued to build on both the B1098 Sixteen Foot Bank and on the B1100 Padgetts Road.



