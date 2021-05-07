Published: 1:18 PM May 7, 2021

Sidney Imafidon who won the Octavia Hiill ward by election in Wisbech. - Credit: Harry Rutter

Sidney Imafidon made it a debut election campaign to remember after he claimed victory in the Wisbech Town Council by-elections today (Friday).

Mr Imafidon continued the Conservatives' dominance in the local elections by claiming the Octavia Hill ward seat.

The first-time Tory candidate secured 570 votes, ahead of independents Peter Freeman and Yvonne Howard who won 458 and 106 votes respectively.

Speaking after the results were confirmed, a jubilant Mr Imafidon said: "It's my first time standing and I'm really pleased with the result.

"I could not have done it without my team, and I think it's time to have a nice vegan ham sandwich to celebrate."

Mr Imafidon bought Grade II-listed Ely House in Lynn Road, Wisbech and also owns the Duke's Head.