Tories retain Octavia Hill ward in by election
Sidney Imafidon made it a debut election campaign to remember after he claimed victory in the Wisbech Town Council by-elections today (Friday).
Mr Imafidon continued the Conservatives' dominance in the local elections by claiming the Octavia Hill ward seat.
The first-time Tory candidate secured 570 votes, ahead of independents Peter Freeman and Yvonne Howard who won 458 and 106 votes respectively.
Speaking after the results were confirmed, a jubilant Mr Imafidon said: "It's my first time standing and I'm really pleased with the result.
"I could not have done it without my team, and I think it's time to have a nice vegan ham sandwich to celebrate."
Mr Imafidon bought Grade II-listed Ely House in Lynn Road, Wisbech and also owns the Duke's Head.
