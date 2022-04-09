News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News > Traffic & Travel

Firefighters rescue police officers in ‘F1 pit stop challenge’ in Fenland

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 11:10 AM April 9, 2022
Updated: 11:11 AM April 9, 2022
Cambridgeshire Police were left stranded at the roadside last night (April 9).

Officers were left stranded at the roadside last night (April 9). - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Firefighters ‘rescued’ stranded police officers last night after their car got a puncture while responding to an incident in Fenland.  

Fire crews from Wisbech responded well to Cambridgeshire Police’s impromptu “F1 pit stop challenge” late last night (April 8).  

Pictures show three firefighters changing the wheel of the police car stuck at the roadside.  

Three firefighters assisting police officers in Fenland.

Three firefighters assisting police officers in Fenland. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

The ordeal reportedly caused delays on the road surrounding the incident.  

One resident said: “I could not believe the amount of people needed and the queue it caused.” 

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Oh dear, even the police get punctures  

“We can report that Wisbech Community Fire & Rescue Station failed their F1 Pit Stop challenge last night we set them.  

The new wheel is on! Wisbech firefighters change police wheel in Fenland.

The new wheel is on! - Credit: Cambridgeshire

Most Read

  1. 1 A47 motorists face severe delays in Wisbech
  2. 2 Protests blamed for 'temporary and localised' fuel supply problem
  3. 3 Firefighters rescue police officers in ‘F1 pit stop challenge’ in Fenland
  1. 4 Now you see, soon you won't as house to come down
  2. 5 Inspiring artist leaves work all over Wisbech to 'get people talking'
  3. 6 Seven motorists appear in court for drink driving across Fenland
  4. 7 Man in his 50s seriously injured in A47 crash
  5. 8 Fuel queues continue at the pumps this weekend across Cambridgeshire
  6. 9 Police confirm body found in River Nene was missing Lina Petkiene
  7. 10 Has £50m and two road schemes dispelled 'forgotten Fens' myth?

“Still, they did change our flat tyre while we attended an incident with them.” 

“Sometimes even we need rescuing,” added the police.  

Another resident, praising the firefighters, said: “Good job they were there with you, don't get your hands dirty when someone is about.   

“Thank you for everything you do for us officers. Please take care and please keep safe.”  

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Wisbech News

Don't Miss

Elton Townend-Jones, of Walpole St. Peter near Wisbech 

Cambs Live News

‘Horrific’ paedophile, 51, who raped schoolgirl jailed for 14 years

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
He appeared at King's Lynn Magistrates' Court.

King's Lynn Magistrates Court

Outwell man allegedly burgled home while resident was inside

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Lakes End crash a1101 king's lynn police

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Vehicle left in ditch after west Norfolk crash

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Body pulled from river Nene

Cambs Live News

Body pulled from river thought to be that of missing Peterborough woman

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon