Published: 4:49 PM July 8, 2021

Police checking the sink hole in Victoria Road, Wisbech, before deciding to call in the highways - meanwhile the road is closed. - Credit: Policing Fenland

A sink hole has forced the closure of a Wisbech road.

Fenland Police called in highways officials after being called to investigate the sink hole that suddenly appeared in Victoria Road.

It the second time in a month that highway officials have been to the town to deal with sink holes.

Originally police closed one lane of the road but later announced the road is fully closed between Queens Road and Milner Road.

A police spokesperson said of the current sink hole that one lane has been closed whilst workmen consider what next to do.

"Highways are being called to deal,” a police spokesperson confirmed.

One resident has told police that last year there was a similar hole two metres away from this one.

He said there are “clearly wider issues” and thinks he knows the problem.

“I would suggest poor drainage maintenance is not helpful either - generally lots of sitting water in this area,” he told police on their Policing Fenland Facebook page.

Another was “not surprised after so many years of neglect - the Wisbech roads are actually falling apart and declaring themselves dead, this is the third sinkhole in a month after all”.

Last month sinkholes appeared in Wisbech amid a scorching hot weekend, with blistering temperatures warmer than Ibiza.

Two large holes were reported within minutes of each other on different roads in Wisbech on Sunday (June 13), leaving police officers baffled.

Two suspected sink holes were discovered in Wisbech on Sunday, June 13. - Credit: Facebook/Policing Fenland

“I don’t know what is going on today,” said a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police after being called out to the second hole of the day.

The first was discovered on Ramnoth Road, forcing officers to close the road while they worked to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians.

The second, slightly larger, hole was found on Blackfriars Road, right outside Empire Theatre, sparking a warning from Fen Cops to “avoid the area”.





