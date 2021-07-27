Published: 10:56 AM July 27, 2021 Updated: 11:05 AM July 27, 2021

Cant's Drove, Murrow, near Wisbech, and probably the worst road in Fenland. Unless you know differently of course - Credit: Amy Fitch

Reader Amy Fitch is fuming. Actually, her thoughts are a little stronger.

She’s angry that a road she hoped to use in the Fens would allow her through.

Unfortunately, the road she wants to drive along is Cant’s Drove, Murrow, near Wisbech.

And it’s a road that we have visited before.

Not much has changed.





Cant's Drove, Murrow, near Wisbech, and probably the worst road in Fenland. Unless you know differently of course - Credit: Any Fitch

“Sweating and spitting feathers!,” says Amy. “I managed to do a 15 point turn on this PUBLIC road maintained by Cambridgeshire highways.

“Apparently a foot deep seven-foot-wide hole isn't an emergency?”

She has shared her photos “but not sure if it will be seen.”

Amy pleaded: “I have posted on Facebook- please could you have a look?”

She says all her calls and efforts have so far come to nothing.

Amy says highways have assured her “like I told you, there’s someone coming out in August”.

But meanwhile, says Amy, “you can’t even get a car past. This is a public highway and this is unacceptable.

“It is unacceptable for homeowners along this road to damage their cars.

“It is unacceptable to have to make numerous reports and nothing gets done.

“It is unacceptable for us to be hung up when we call – and cases for claims declined as it is not regarded as an issue.”

We visited the road in February 2020 – or rather we sent our reporter Harry Rutter there.

His brief had been to find the worst road in Fenland – and Cant’s Drove

Lacked any serious challenger

He sent out in his rear-wheel drive BMW 1 series and driving just meters along the road decided it was time to turn around and head back.

He said: "I could hear, and feel, the car bottoming out and scraping along the road. I couldn't drive any further without causing damage to the car.

When attempting a three-point turn, Harry's car got stuck in the mud - being a rear-wheel drive it was near-impossible for him to pull away on the muddy grass.

After being stuck in the mud for two-and-a-half-hours, Harry decided to admit defeat and call in the recovery to set him free and back on the road.