A47 roundabout improvement works. Photo was taken on Sunday January 30. - Credit: John Elworthy

The A47 will close tonight (Friday) between Guyhirn and the A1101 Wisbech roundabout until Monday.

Guyhirn roundabout will remain open for drivers travelling to and from the junction using March Road and Fen Road.

The road will close at 8pm and re-open at 6am on Monday February 7.

Part of a new series with working title ‘Elworthy’s Fenland Tours’ So today here is a whirlwind trip around A47 roundabout at Guyhirn. Millions being spent to improve it. Enjoy lol pic.twitter.com/VjbPffmlt7 — john elworthy (@johnelworthy) January 30, 2022

It will also be closed next weekend from 8pm on Friday February 11 to 6am on Monday February 14.

National Highways says the closures will enable it to continue on its £25m improvement scheme at the A47 Guyhirn junction.

Improvements include increasing the size of the roundabout at Guyhirn.

“Once complete, this will ease congestion and cope with increasing traffic levels,” said a spokesperson.

Weekend closures of the A47 between Guyhirn and Thorney are planned for March.