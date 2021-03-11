News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Motorists escape life-threatening injuries after A47 crash

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:00 AM March 11, 2021   
Motorists escaped serious injury after a three-vehicle crash on the A47

Motorists escaped life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash on the A47. All three vehicles were recovered following the collision. - Credit: Ian Carter

A driver was rushed to hospital but escaped life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle collision on the A47 today (Thursday). 

Three vehicles had to be recovered after the crash between Guyhirn and Thorney Toll this morning. 

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “There are three vehicles involved and damaged – a Ford, a Vauxhall van and a Honda at about 7.30am. 

“There were some injuries, but none were life-threatening. 

“We would appeal for anyone who saw what happened to call us on 101 or on web chat and quote incident 80.” 

All three vehicles recovered following a crash on the A47.

All three vehicles involved in the crash on the A47 had to be recovered. Nobody suffered life-threatening injuries. - Credit: Ian Carter

You may also want to watch:

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “Two ambulances attended a road traffic collision on the A47 just after 7.45am this morning.  

“One patient was transported to Peterborough City Hospital for further assessment and care.” 

The A47 remains closed in both directions between the B1040 at Thorney and the A141 at Guyhirn, while motorists are advised to travel safely due to a yellow weather alert for wind issued by the Met Office. 

Eastbound motorists are being diverted: 

- At Whitepost Roundabout, travel south on the A1139 to Fletton. 

- Exit onto the A605 and travel via Whittlesey and Coates to the junction with the A141 

- At the junction, turn left and continue on A141 to rejoin the A47 at Guyhirn Roundabout. 

Westbound motorists are advised to follow the above route in reverse and motorists using this route should allow extra journey time, re-route or delay their journey. 

Further information is available from Highways England by visiting www.trafficengland.com and travel apps, or @HighwaysEAST on Twitter.  

The Highways England 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000. 

