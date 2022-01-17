Churchill Road/ Elm Road junction, Wisbech, where a teenage motorcyclist was killed last night - Credit: Google

A teenage motorcyclist was killed last night in a crash on Churchill Road, Wisbech.

The 19-year-old was riding a red Suzuki motorbike when he was involved in a crash with a white BMW 520D.

The incident happened at around 6.45pm at the junction with Elm Road.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, Cambridgeshire Police said today.

A police spokesperson said the driver of the BMW was unhurt “and is assisting with our enquiries”.

Anyone who saw the crash, or has any information or dashcam footage from the moments leading up to it, is urged to contact Cambridgeshire Police via their web chat here

Or witnesses can 101, quoting incident 411 of January 16.

The road was closed for some time last night following the crash.

Police reported that road closures were put in place at the junctions of Churchill Road with Elm Road and Norwich Road.

And further closures were authorised at the junction of Churchill Lane and Weasenham Lane while police conducted an investigation.