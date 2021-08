Published: 4:40 PM August 9, 2021

Recovery after six vehicle crash on A47 between Guyhirn and Wisbech today - Credit: Policing Fenland

A six-vehicle crash blocked the A47 between Guyhirn and Wisbech today.

The road was blocked for 90 minutes until re-opening around 4.30pm.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 3pm to a multi vehicle collision on the A47 between Wisbech and Guyhirn.

"Six vehicles were involved (not seven as they put out on socials). “

“Ambulances are in attendance and are assessing injuries.”