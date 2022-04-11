Station Road in Wisbech St Mary will be closed to all motor vehicles until April 19. - Credit: Google Maps

A main road in Wisbech St Mary is closed for eight days.



Station Road, Wisbech St Mary will close today (April 11) for eight days until April 19.



Cambridgeshire Highways said: "Station Road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until the April 19 due to works by Open Reach."

A diversion route is in place for motorists still wanting to access Station Road.



The route is as follows: Head north-west on Station Rd towards Garden Ln , turn left onto Leverington Common/B1166, turn right onto High Side/B1166, continue to follow B1166, turn left onto Murrow Bank/B1187, continue to follow B1187, continue onto Gull Rd , Gull Rd turns slightly left and becomes High Rd, turn left onto Station Rd.





