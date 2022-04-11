News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News > Traffic & Travel

Wisbech St Mary Station road closed for eight days

Author Picture Icon

Rosie Boon

Published: 8:26 AM April 11, 2022
Station Road in Wisbech St Mary will be closed to all motor vehicles until April 19. 

Station Road in Wisbech St Mary will be closed to all motor vehicles until April 19. - Credit: Google Maps

A main road in Wisbech St Mary is closed for eight days. 

Station Road, Wisbech St Mary will close today (April 11) for eight days until April 19. 

Cambridgeshire Highways said: "Station Road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until the April 19 due to works by Open Reach."

A diversion route is in place for motorists still wanting to access Station Road. 

The route is as follows: Head north-west on Station Rd towards Garden Ln , turn left onto Leverington Common/B1166, turn right onto High Side/B1166, continue to follow B1166, turn left onto Murrow Bank/B1187, continue to follow B1187, continue onto Gull Rd , Gull Rd turns slightly left and becomes High Rd, turn left onto Station Rd.


.

Cambs Live News
Wisbech St Mary News

Don't Miss

Police have revealed that the body found in the river Nene was missing Lina Petkiene.

Cambs Live News

Police confirm body found in River Nene was missing Lina Petkiene

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
The A47 near King's Lynn in Norfolk

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Man in his 50s seriously injured in A47 crash

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Elton Townend-Jones, of Walpole St. Peter near Wisbech 

Cambs Live News

‘Horrific’ paedophile, 51, who raped schoolgirl jailed for 14 years

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
£20m roundabout completed.,Guyhirn, PeterboroughFriday 01 April 2022.

Has £50m and two road schemes dispelled 'forgotten Fens' myth?

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon