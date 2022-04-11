Wisbech St Mary Station road closed for eight days
Published: 8:26 AM April 11, 2022
A main road in Wisbech St Mary is closed for eight days.
Station Road, Wisbech St Mary will close today (April 11) for eight days until April 19.
Cambridgeshire Highways said: "Station Road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until the April 19 due to works by Open Reach."
A diversion route is in place for motorists still wanting to access Station Road.
The route is as follows: Head north-west on Station Rd towards Garden Ln , turn left onto Leverington Common/B1166, turn right onto High Side/B1166, continue to follow B1166, turn left onto Murrow Bank/B1187, continue to follow B1187, continue onto Gull Rd , Gull Rd turns slightly left and becomes High Rd, turn left onto Station Rd.
