Farming equipment and motorcross bike stolen in two burglaries
- Credit: Police Fenland
Farming equipment worth hundreds of pounds were stolen in two Fenland burglaries that happened within 24 hours of each other.
On January 26, between 1.30pm and 2pm, several pieces of farming equipment were stolen from a farm in Upwell Road, March.
The following day, at about 10.40am, socket sets worth £130 each and a number of power tools were stolen from residential garages in Harecroft Road, Wisbech.
A white KTM 250 motorcross bike was also stolen from one of the gardens.
Police have since released CCTV images of the men they would like to speak to in connection with the incidents.
You may also want to watch:
In one of the CCTV images, a man can be seen forcing his way into a garage.
Anyone with information about the incidents, or who recognises the men in the images is urged to get in touch with police.
Contact them via web-chat, on 101 quoting crime reference number 35/4810/21 or by visiting www.cambs.police.uk/report.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
