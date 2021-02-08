News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News > Traffic & Travel

Farming equipment and motorcross bike stolen in two burglaries

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 4:19 PM February 8, 2021    Updated: 4:29 PM February 8, 2021
Farming equipment worth hundreds of pounds were stolen in two  burglaries that happened in March and Wisbech

Farming equipment worth hundreds of pounds were stolen in two burglaries that happened in March and Wisbech. Police have released these CCTV images of the men who they want to speak to in connection with the incidents. - Credit: Police Fenland

Farming equipment worth hundreds of pounds were stolen in two Fenland burglaries that happened within 24 hours of each other.

On January 26, between 1.30pm and 2pm, several pieces of farming equipment were stolen from a farm in Upwell Road, March. 

Farming equipment worth hundreds of pounds were stolen in March and Wisbech burglaries.

Farming equipment worth hundreds of pounds were stolen in two Fenland burglaries. Police have released these CCTV images of the men they would like to speak to in connection with the incidents. - Credit: POLICE

The following day, at about 10.40am, socket sets worth £130 each and a number of power tools were stolen from residential garages in Harecroft Road, Wisbech.

A white KTM 250 motorcross bike was also stolen from one of the gardens.

Farming equipment worth hundreds of pounds were stolen in two Fenland burglaries.

Farming equipment worth hundreds of pounds were stolen in two Fenland burglaries. Police have released this CCTV image of the men who they want to speak to in connection with the incident. - Credit: POLICE

Police have since released CCTV images of the men they would like to speak to in connection with the incidents.

You may also want to watch:

In one of the CCTV images, a man can be seen forcing his way into a garage.

Anyone with information about the incidents, or who recognises the men in the images is urged to get in touch with police. 

Farming equipment worth hundreds of pounds were stolen in two Fenland burglaries.

Farming equipment worth hundreds of pounds were stolen in two Fenland burglaries. Police have released this CCTV image of one of the men who they want to speak to in connection with the incident. - Credit: POLICE

Contact them via web-chat, on 101 quoting crime reference number 35/4810/21 or by visiting www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenager, 14, did not 'intend to end his life', inquest hears
  2. 2 Optimistic pledge by new boss as £150,000 a year chief executive leaves housing company owned by Cambridgeshire County Council
  3. 3 New ‘Wisbech Free School’ approved by Department for Education
  1. 4 Councillor finds himself in the Eye of a storm
  2. 5 Town council sets aside £35,000 to fight mega incinerator
  3. 6 Tractor driver banned after crash which killed dad of six
  4. 7 Feeling cut off? Get on board new Stagecoach service
  5. 8 Copper pipes, oil and boiler stolen from house undergoing renovation
  6. 9 Empty Wisbech supermarket now Covid-19 vaccination centre
  7. 10 Life sentence for man who killed 11-week-old baby
March News
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lee Courtney, an ex-serviceman from Wisbech, discussed sexual abuse of children on an online platform

Ex-serviceman discussed child sexual abuse online

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Downham Market LPT seized 37 cannabis plants from a property in Wisbech on Tuesday, February 2.

'We listen, we act' - Police seize 37 cannabis plants in raid

Sarah Hussain

person
Cambridgeshire Constabulary received more than 200 Covid breach-related calls over the course of the weekend.

Coronavirus

More than 200 Covid breaches reported to police over weekend

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Paul Sims, aged 68, died in May 2019 after he was struck by a car on Fitton End Road in Wisbech. 

Courts

Driver, 20, killed ‘much-loved’ cyclist after failing to see him at...

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus