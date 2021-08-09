This was the scene as the A47 slowly recovered from a six vehicle crash today.
Cars and lorries had been halted for sometime whilst police attended to the incident.
6 vehicle RTC caused gridlock for miles around Guyhirn / Wisbech on the A47 today
- Credit: Terry Harris
Many motorists opted to use alternative routes but once the all clear was given at 4.30pm the A47 re-opened.
Emergency services said casualties were dealt with at the scene - at the moment there are no reports of serious injuries
