Published: 5:26 PM August 9, 2021

6 vehicle RTC caused gridlock for miles around Guyhirn / Wisbech on the A47 today - Credit: Terry Harris

This was the scene as the A47 slowly recovered from a six vehicle crash today.

Cars and lorries had been halted for sometime whilst police attended to the incident.

Many motorists opted to use alternative routes but once the all clear was given at 4.30pm the A47 re-opened.

Emergency services said casualties were dealt with at the scene - at the moment there are no reports of serious injuries