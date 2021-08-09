News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News > Traffic & Travel

Gridlock briefly as six vehicle collision blocks A47

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 5:26 PM August 9, 2021   
6 vehicle RTC caused gridlock for miles around Guyhirn / Wisbech on the A47 today

6 vehicle RTC caused gridlock for miles around Guyhirn / Wisbech on the A47 today - Credit: Terry Harris

This was the scene as the A47 slowly recovered from a six vehicle crash today.

Cars and lorries had been halted for sometime whilst police attended to the incident.

6 vehicle RTC caused gridlock for miles around Guyhirn / Wisbech on the A47 today

6 vehicle RTC caused gridlock for miles around Guyhirn / Wisbech on the A47 today - Credit: Terry Harris


6 vehicle RTC caused gridlock for miles around Guyhirn / Wisbech on the A47 today

6 vehicle RTC caused gridlock for miles around Guyhirn / Wisbech on the A47 today - Credit: Terry Harris

Many motorists opted to use alternative routes but once the all clear was given at 4.30pm the A47 re-opened. 

6 vehicle RTC caused gridlock for miles around Guyhirn / Wisbech on the A47 today

6 vehicle RTC caused gridlock for miles around Guyhirn / Wisbech on the A47 today - Credit: Terry Harris

Emergency services said casualties were dealt with at the scene - at the moment there are no reports of serious injuries

You may also want to watch:

Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Sportsman pub in Elm has got the green light for a car park despite 13 letters of objection.

Pub car park approved despite 13 residents' noise concerns

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Sandall Road Wisbech where man exposed himself to a woman

Hunt for flasher who targeted two women

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
On Saturday morning, The Rose and Crown at Thorney announced it would be closing at the end of the day.

Pub closes as owners decide not to sell

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Initial work on Peter Carmichael's summerhouse

Customers report summerhouse builder to fraud investigators

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon