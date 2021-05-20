Updated
Double decker bus and car in A47 collision
- Credit: Archant
A major emergency operation went into action last night after a collision involving a double decker bus and a car on the A47 near Wisbech.
No details of casualties have yet been released but local residents say an air ambulance was called together with police, and fire crews.
Cambridgeshire Police said the road is now re-opened.
The collision happened between the A141 near Guyhirn and the B198 near South Brink and has led to the closure of the A47.
Lorry drivers caught up in queues were seen reversing back to the Guyhirn roundabout to find alternative routes.
You may also want to watch:
Highways England reported it as a “serious road traffic collision.
“Cambridgeshire Police and ambulance services are at the scene,” said a Highways England official.
Most Read
- 1 Double decker bus and car in A47 collision
- 2 Shocking video shows moment car bursts into flames along A47
- 3 Road reopens after eight hours following serious A47 crash
- 4 Come to school with 'false eyelashes or false nails' at your peril, students warned
- 5 Anonymous £1,000 donation after Waffle shot in face
- 6 ‘Rising star’ schoolboy, 14, to race in British Superbike Championship
- 7 Community order for woman who spat at police officer in 'vile assault'
- 8 Charity skydive in memory of 'life and soul of party' grandad
- 9 Home with Retro mint green bathroom for sale for £110,000
- 10 Man charged with armed robbery in Fenland
“Road users are advised to expect delays on the approach to the closures and allow extra time for their journeys.”
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said crews from March and Wisbech are working with police and ambulance colleagues at the scene.
“The road is closed and will be for some time so please avoid the area tonight,” said a statement from Cambs fire and rescue.
An eye witness confirmed “the crash was between a car and a bus”.
One nearby resident posted to Facebook: “The lorries are reversing back to the roundabout so I think it's going to be a long closure.”