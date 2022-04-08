News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
A47 motorists face severe delays in Wisbech

Rosie Boon

Published: 5:12 PM April 8, 2022
There are severe delays on the A47 at Wisbech today (April 8). 

There are severe delays on the A47 at Wisbech today (April 8). - Credit: Google Maps

Traffic is reported to be 'heavy' in Wisbech on the A47. 

Delays earlier in the day (April 8) were southbound on the A47 have now switch to eastbound between South Brink and Elm. 

Cambridgeshire Travel said: "Please allow extra time for your journey."

There are still delays on the A1101 between Churchill Road, Elm High Road and Cromwell Road in both directions due to temporary signals in place.

National Highways said: "There are electrical Works - A47 Eastbound and Westbound Redmoor Roundabout - Narrow Lanes for Electrical Works on behalf of Ringway.

"The works will be overnight from April 8  20:00pm - April 9 06:00."

Wisbech News

