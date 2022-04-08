A47 motorists face severe delays in Wisbech

There are severe delays on the A47 at Wisbech today (April 8). - Credit: Google Maps

Traffic is reported to be 'heavy' in Wisbech on the A47.



Delays earlier in the day (April 8) were southbound on the A47 have now switch to eastbound between South Brink and Elm.

Cambridgeshire Travel said: "Please allow extra time for your journey."



There are still delays on the A1101 between Churchill Road, Elm High Road and Cromwell Road in both directions due to temporary signals in place.

National Highways said: "There are electrical Works - A47 Eastbound and Westbound Redmoor Roundabout - Narrow Lanes for Electrical Works on behalf of Ringway.



"The works will be overnight from April 8 20:00pm - April 9 06:00."

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map.

Join our Cambridgeshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Cambridgeshire.

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk