Published: 11:09 AM March 3, 2021 Updated: 11:12 AM March 3, 2021

Two cars were involved in a collision on the A47 at the Thorney bypass this morning. - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

Two cars were involved in a collision on the A47 at the Thorney bypass this morning.

Police were called at 7.53am today (Wednesday March 3) with reports of a crash.

Emergency services attended and police said that details of injuries are unclear but not thought to be life-threatening.

The road was closed while recovery took place but has since reopened.

