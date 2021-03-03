Two-car collision on A47
Published: 11:09 AM March 3, 2021 Updated: 11:12 AM March 3, 2021
Two cars were involved in a collision on the A47 at the Thorney bypass this morning.
Police were called at 7.53am today (Wednesday March 3) with reports of a crash.
Emergency services attended and police said that details of injuries are unclear but not thought to be life-threatening.
The road was closed while recovery took place but has since reopened.
