Updated

Emergency services attended a crash on the A47 eastbound shortly after 6.20pm today (Tuesday, May 10) - Credit: Google Earth

The A47 eastbound was shut after a crash on the Norfolk - Cambridgeshire border.

The main road between Wisbech and King's Lynn was closed between the B198 roundabout at Walton Highway and the Church Road junction at Terrington St John.

National Highways said the incident took place at around 6.20pm today (Tuesday, May 10).

UPDATE - Lane 1 (of 2) is open in both directions on the #A47 between the #A17 and B198 (near #Wisbech) following an earlier collision. Lane 2 remains closed in both directions for barrier repair. pic.twitter.com/br8F02u4VX — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) May 10, 2022

The road has since reopened, although highways officers warned of possible disruption throughout the night due to barrier works.

An earlier National Highways statement read: "Emergency services are currently on scene.

"Traffic is currently being diverted via local roads.

"If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."

