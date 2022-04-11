News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Two mile delays on A47 at Wisbech

Rosie Boon

Published: 2:24 PM April 11, 2022
Motorists are facing two mile queues in both directions at the A47 in Wisbech. 

There are severe delays on the A47 eastbound with traffic stretching back for two miles.

Motorists on the A47 are facing delays of two mile queues which go past the B198.

Motorists on the A47 are facing severe delays.

Cambridgeshire Highways said: "The A47 eastbound approaching Elm High Road roundabout in Wisbech has delays with queues of around two miles reaching beyond B198 Cromwell Road. 

"Please allow extra time for your journey."

This comes after motorists faced lengthy delays earlier this week on the same stretch of road.

 

Cambs Live News
Wisbech News

