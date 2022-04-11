Two mile delays on A47 at Wisbech
Published: 2:24 PM April 11, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
There are severe delays on the A47 eastbound with traffic stretching back for two miles.
Motorists on the A47 are facing delays of two mile queues which go past the B198.
Cambridgeshire Highways said: "The A47 eastbound approaching Elm High Road roundabout in Wisbech has delays with queues of around two miles reaching beyond B198 Cromwell Road.
"Please allow extra time for your journey."
This comes after motorists faced lengthy delays earlier this week on the same stretch of road.