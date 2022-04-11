Motorists are facing two mile queues in both directions at the A47 in Wisbech. - Credit: Google Maps

Motorists on the A47 are facing severe delays. - Credit: Google Maps



Cambridgeshire Highways said: "The A47 eastbound approaching Elm High Road roundabout in Wisbech has delays with queues of around two miles reaching beyond B198 Cromwell Road.

"Please allow extra time for your journey."

This comes after motorists faced lengthy delays earlier this week on the same stretch of road.



