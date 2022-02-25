The A47 Fen Road will be closed between Guyhirn and Thorney from this evening (Friday February 25) until the morning of Monday (Febraury 28). - Credit: NATIONAL HIGHWAYS

A busy Fenland road will be closed from this evening until Monday morning due to ongoing work to improve the A47 Guyhirn junction.

The A47 Fen Road will be closed between Guyhirn and Thorney from 8pm tonight (Friday February 25) until 6am on Monday February 28.

The diversion route means that

Eastbound traffic will exit the Whitepost roundabout onto the A1139, then continue onto A605 Fletton Interchange, take the slip road onto the A605 through Whittlesey and Coates to the A141, and re-join the A47 at Guyhirn

Westbound traffic will follow this diversion in reverse

Meanwhile, Guyhirn roundabout will remain open for drivers travelling to and from the junction using the other two roads (March Road and South Brink).

National Highways say the closures will enable it to continue on its £25m improvement scheme at the A47 Guyhirn junction.

This stage of work includes lining, placing studs on the road, resurfacing, and work to repair the River Nene bridge.

Improvements include increasing the size of the roundabout at Guyhirn.

“Once complete, this will ease congestion and cope with increasing traffic levels,” said a spokesperson.

Weekend closures of the A47 between Guyhirn and Thorney are also planned for March.