The A47 South Brink is shut between Guyhirn and the Cromwell Road roundabout, Wisbech - Credit: Google Earth

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a crash on the A47 between Guyhirn and Wisbech.

At around 7.51am today (Tuesday, June 21), officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary, paramedics and an air ambulance crew responded to a two-vehicle crash on the main road which involved a car and a motorcycle.

A police spokesperson said: "We were called at 7.51am this morning (June 21) to reports of a collision between a car and a motorcycle on the A47 South Brink.

"Police attended and closed the road.

"The air ambulance attended the scene and have taken the rider of the motorcycle to Addenbrooke's Hospital.

"He has sustained serious, but not though to be life-threatening, injuries.

"The driver of the car was unhurt and is assisting enquiries."

The A47 was shut between the A141 at Guyhirn and the Cromwell Road roundabout, with heavy traffic on the A47 eastbound towards Wisbech and King's Lynn.

There was also heavy traffic on High Road through Wisbech St Mary.

The incident has since cleared.

As well as earlier delays on the roads through Fenland, there is no rail service on the line between Peterborough and Ely, via Whittlesey and March, due to strike action.