Driver hospitalised after car crashes into dyke

Ben Jolley

Published: 5:08 PM February 8, 2021
A driver was taken to hospital after their car crashed and overturned in a water-filled dyke on the A1101 at Sutton Road, Wisbech.

Officers along with the East of England Ambulance Service attended the single-vehicle collision on Sutton Road this afternoon.

Police said: "The driver has been taken to hospital with a suspected serious, but not life-threatening injury."

