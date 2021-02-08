Published: 5:08 PM February 8, 2021 Updated: 5:12 PM February 8, 2021

A driver was taken to hospital after their car crashed and overturned in a water-filled dyke on the A1101 at Sutton Road, Wisbech. - Credit: POLICE

A driver has been taken to hospital after their car crashed and overturned in a water-filled dyke on the A1101 at Wisbech.

Officers along with the East of England Ambulance Service attended the single-vehicle collision on Sutton Road this afternoon.

Police said: "The driver has been taken to hospital with a suspected serious, but not life-threatening injury."