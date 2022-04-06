News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Has £50m and two road schemes dispelled 'forgotten Fens' myth?

John Elworthy

Published: 3:22 PM April 6, 2022
Updated: 3:29 PM April 6, 2022
£20m roundabout completed.,Guyhirn, PeterboroughFriday 01 April 2022.

Guyhrn roundabout completed

They call it the ‘forgotten Fens’ but maybe not so often with two major road schemes – one completed and the other within sight.  

Guyhirn roundabout on the A47 re-opened fully after completion of £17m improvements. 

Highways officials hope it will ease congestion for the 20,000 vehicles a day that use it.  

Latest view of King's Dyke crossing at Whittlesey

Latest view of King's Dyke crossing at Whittlesey

National Highways say its first of six projects under way on the 115-mile stretch of the A47 between Peterborough and Great Yarmouth.   

Galliford Try Project Manager for Guyhirn, Tim Walker, said: “More than 120 staff have worked for over 110,000 hours to make this happen.” 

In Norfolk the A47 will be dualled between Blofield and North Burlingham and between North Tuddenham and Easton, and in Cambridgeshire between Wansford and Sutton.

And the A11 Thickthorn junction interchange will also be improved.   

£20m roundabout completed.,Guyhirn,

Roundabout completed., Guyhirn, A47

Work on these projects is due to start in spring 2023. 


At Whittlesey the £32m King’s Dyke crossing is expected to open later this year. 

Latest view of King's Dyke crossing at Whittlesey

Latest view of King's Dyke crossing at Whittlesey

It will be known as the Ralph Butcher Causeway after the local councillor for fought for it for 40 years.  

