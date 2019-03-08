Advanced search

Photograph of car booters in Wisbech breaking the rules was taken in April not August - an apology

PUBLISHED: 16:22 26 August 2019

Sunday August 25, car boot sale Wisbech: Taken on a lovely summer day, this was the scene early on during the car boot sale in Wisbech. Those taking part have been reminded of the guidelines to ensure their goods for sale are placed on tables or something similiar. Picture; IAN CARTER

The twice weekly car boot sales in Wisbech bring in extra trade to the town and some stores have even taken on more staff as a result, says town council leader Sam Hoy.

Her comments come as those booking space on the Thursday and Sunday car boots have been reminded that all goods must be displayed on tables or other supports.

Last week the Wisbech Standard published a photograph clearly showing that the car boot rules were being broken with items strewn across the floor.

However it has since emerged that the photograph - which we stated had been taken on Sunday August 18 - had in fact been taken in April and at one of the Thursday car boots.

Editor John Elworthy said: "I apologise to Cllr Hoy for our error in stating the date of when the photograph was taken. The photograph was published in good faith and although it showed a clear breach of the rules for trading, it was not taken on the day we stated."

Car booters pay £4 for a pitch on Thursdays and £5 for a Sunday, on a first come first served basis.

The council's guidelines clearly state that all goods must be displayed on tables or support.

Prior to becoming aware of the date being wrong, Cllr Hoy tweeted that the car boot "has increased trade in town. Shops have employed more staff. However things should be on tables and this hasn't been followed so I have spoken to the office".

Cllr Hoy said she had walked through the market on Sunday August 18.

One the wrong date had been clarified, she tweeted: "There was an issue one Thursday, likely many many months ago and that actually was probably dealt with at the time.

"The fact I didn't notice it looking messy last Sunday probably meant it wasn't messy."

"We have ascertained that picture was NOT from last Sunday. So I could have walked past a totally tidy market place."

She said the council was looking to improve the market place "and I will go to Ely for some ideas".

She tweeted: "The town is busier than ever on a Sunday. That said it does need to be tidy."

