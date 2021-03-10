News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Walking 370 miles raises £210 for school's foodbank

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 12:02 PM March 10, 2021    Updated: 12:06 PM March 10, 2021
Tracy Adams, who works at Peckover Primary School in Wisbech, has raised hundreds of pounds for its foodbank by walking 370 miles.

Tracy Adams, who works at Peckover Primary School in Wisbech, has raised hundreds of pounds for its foodbank by walking 370 miles. - Credit: PECKOVER PRIMARY SCHOOL

A member of staff at a Wisbech school has raised £210 for its foodbank by walking 370 miles. 

Tracy Adams, who is Peckover Primary School's one-to-one learning assistant, completed the virtual walk from Land’s End to the school in aid of its foodbank. 

Tracy Adams has raised £210 for Peckover Primary School's foodbank by walking 370 miles. 

Tracy Adams has raised £210 for Peckover Primary School's foodbank by walking 370 miles. - Credit: PECKOVER PRIMARY SCHOOL

She has doubled her initial target through online donations after completing the step challenge which consisted of runs and walks in sunshine and snow.

Tracy completed her virtual challenge a day early at the end of February, having averaged more than 27,500 steps per day. 

The class she works with worked out the miles and then converted those into steps, and there was an in-school competition to guess the amount of daily steps, and overall total.

Tracy Adams has raised £210 for Peckover Primary School's foodbank by walking 370 miles.

Tracy Adams has raised £210 for Peckover Primary School's foodbank by walking 370 miles. - Credit: PECKOVER PRIMARY SCHOOL

You may also want to watch:

Tracy, who also completed a virtual London marathon with her running club during lockdown, said: "I like keeping fit and active and this seemed like a perfect challenge to raise some much-needed funds for our foodbank. 

"I tackled routes around Wisbech and was supported in school by my colleague, Tracy Lee, who was the brains behind the fundraising. 

Tracy Adams has raised £210 for Peckover Primary School's foodbank by walking 370 miles. 

Tracy Adams has raised £210 for Peckover Primary School's foodbank by walking 370 miles. - Credit: PECKOVER PRIMARY SCHOOL

Most Read

  1. 1 Appeal after theft of JCB Telehandler
  2. 2 Volunteers clean up 65 bags of rubbish after ‘unrelenting’ fly-tipping
  3. 3 Woman finds two men in balaclavas breaking into her home
  1. 4 Uninsured driver crashes outside police station in front of officers
  2. 5 Town's hidden vaults, cells and crypts brought to life in 3D virtual tour
  3. 6 Police accuse Wisbech mayor and pub landlord of 'insulting disregard' to licensing objectives
  4. 7 Man wanted by police following surge of catalytic convertor thefts
  5. 8 Jail for sex offender who went abroad and missed his appointments
  6. 9 Mini digger worth around £14,000 stolen from building site overnight
  7. 10 LETTER: High Covid rates in Wisbech and 'sceptic' councillors?

"Thanks to everyone who supported me."

Donate via Tracy's GoFundMe page

Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Stortebeker towers over the Sandal. The former is the biggest ship to berth in Wisbech in the last five years.

Port of Wisbech continues to defy the trend with 'remarkable' turnout

Darren Green

Logo Icon
David Price, 70, was brutally attacked in Didlington, near Mundford

'He absolutely pummeled me' - Man, 70, describes vicious attack

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Two cars were involved in a collision on the A47 at the Thorney bypass this morning.

Road reopens after A47 crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Cambridgeshire Constabulary have arrested 13 people and seized drugs worth over £200,000 as part of a two-week operation.   

Crime

Police arrest 13 people, seize guns and more than £200k of drugs

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus