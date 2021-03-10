Walking 370 miles raises £210 for school's foodbank
A member of staff at a Wisbech school has raised £210 for its foodbank by walking 370 miles.
Tracy Adams, who is Peckover Primary School's one-to-one learning assistant, completed the virtual walk from Land’s End to the school in aid of its foodbank.
She has doubled her initial target through online donations after completing the step challenge which consisted of runs and walks in sunshine and snow.
Tracy completed her virtual challenge a day early at the end of February, having averaged more than 27,500 steps per day.
The class she works with worked out the miles and then converted those into steps, and there was an in-school competition to guess the amount of daily steps, and overall total.
Tracy, who also completed a virtual London marathon with her running club during lockdown, said: "I like keeping fit and active and this seemed like a perfect challenge to raise some much-needed funds for our foodbank.
"I tackled routes around Wisbech and was supported in school by my colleague, Tracy Lee, who was the brains behind the fundraising.
"Thanks to everyone who supported me."
Donate via Tracy's GoFundMe page.