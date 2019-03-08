Advanced search

Tractor driver released under investigation until October 31 after collision in which a man in his 30s died

PUBLISHED: 10:38 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:38 15 October 2019

Fatal crash at Emneth. A man has died following a collision in Outwell today. The man who died was a passenger in a car involved in the collision in Wisbech Road, Picture; IAN CARTER

A tractor driver arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving has been bailed by Norfolk Police until October 31.

The man, in his 50s, will return to King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre following the collision in which a passenger in a Vauxhall, a man in his 30s, died. The driver and a young child sustained minor injuries.

The collision happened on Wisbech Road, Outwell, at around 9.10am on October 10. Police said the Vauxhall had been involved in a collision with a tractor.

Wisbech Road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident. The road was reopened at just after 2:20pm.

Roads policing officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

They also want to know if witnesses can help them to establish the manner of driving of the vehicles prior to the incident or from anyone who may have captured the incident on dash-cam.

Contact Andrew Hughes in the Serious Collision Investigation Team by email at Andrew.Hughes@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or via 101 quoting incident number 109 of 10 October 2019.

