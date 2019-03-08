Advanced search

Tractor driver arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving after Wisbech collision

PUBLISHED: 16:40 10 October 2019

Fatal crash at Emneth. A man has died following a collision in Outwell today. The man who died was a passenger in a car involved in the collision in Wisbech Road, Picture; IAN CARTER

A passenger in a car in which the driver and a young child sustained minor injuries, has died following a collision near Wisbech.

The driver of a tractor involved in the collision has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

The passenger in the Vauxhall, a man in his 30's was pronounced dead at the scene, said a spokesman for Norfolk Police. His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the Vauxhall, a woman in her 30's and a second passenger, a young child, sustained minor injuries.

The collision happened on Wisbech Road, Outwell, at around 9.10am today. Police said the Vauxhall had been involved in a collision with a tractor.

Wisbech Road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident. The road was reopened at just after 2:20pm.

The police said spokesman said: "The driver of the tractor, a man in his 50's was arrested on suspicion of death by careless driving in connection with the incident.

"He was taken to Kings Lynn Police Investigation Centre where he is being questioned."

Roads policing officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

They also want to know if witnesses can help them to establish the manner of driving of the vehicles prior to the incident or from anyone who may have captured the incident on dash-cam.

Contact Andrew Hughes in the Serious Collision Investigation Team by email at Andrew.Hughes@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or via 101 quoting incident number 109 of 10 October 2019.

