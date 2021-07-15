Published: 2:36 PM July 15, 2021 Updated: 2:53 PM July 15, 2021

Townley School and Preschool in Wisbech is currently closed to all pupils due to a number of children testing positive for Covid-19. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A Wisbech school is closed due to a number of pupils testing positive for Covid-19.

Townley School and Preschool is currently closed to all pupils across all year groups until further notice due to "positive coronavirus cases across all class bubbles".

The school has asked parents to email office@townley.cambs.sch.uk if they require any assistance.

"If your child displays ANY symptoms of coronavirus, please book a PCR test and inform school immediately," say the school.