Published: 2:36 PM July 15, 2021 Updated: 8:21 AM July 16, 2021

Townley School and Preschool in Christchurch is currently closed. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A school is closed due to coronavirus cases "across all school bubbles".

Townley School and Preschool at Christchurch announced the closure on its website and in an email to parents.

The statement said the school is currently closed to all pupils across all year groups until further notice due to "positive coronavirus cases across all class bubbles".

The school has asked parents to email office@townley.cambs.sch.uk if they require any assistance.

"If your child displays ANY symptoms of coronavirus, please book a PCR test and inform school immediately," says the school.