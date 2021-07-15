News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

School closes after 'positive coronavirus cases'

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 2:36 PM July 15, 2021    Updated: 8:21 AM July 16, 2021
Townley School in Wisbech closed to all pupils due to a number of children testing positive for Covid-19.

Townley School and Preschool in Christchurch is currently closed. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A school is closed due to coronavirus cases "across all school bubbles".

Townley School and Preschool  at Christchurch announced the closure on its website and in an email to parents.

The statement said the school is  currently closed to all pupils across all year groups until further notice due to "positive coronavirus cases across all class bubbles".

The school has asked parents to email office@townley.cambs.sch.uk if they require any assistance.

"If your child displays ANY symptoms of coronavirus, please book a PCR test and inform school immediately," says the school.

You may also want to watch:

Coronavirus
Education News
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Daniel Bruce of Leverington has been jailed after a head-on crash near Ramsey in July 2020.

Drink driver jailed after leaving victim, 52, with life-changing injuries

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Julian Roddis jailed for voyeurism

Peterborough Crown Court

Perverted masseur secretly filmed 900 women undressing

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Initial work on Peter Carmichael's summerhouse

Consumer

‘He’s ripped me off’ - builder fails to refund customer's £2,000 deposit

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
A man has died in a fatal collision last night July 12. 

Man in his 30s dies after suspected alcohol-fuelled crash

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon