Wisbech plays its part to remember the fallen on VE Day

The Royal British Legion (RBL) Wisbech branch celebrated VE Day to remember the fallen. From left: Steve Horton, member of RBL Wisbech and Wisbech Veterans; George Guthridge, treasurer at RBL Wisbech; Toby North, chairman of RBL Wisbech and Bill Durrant, member of RBL Wisbech and treasurer at Wisbech Veterans. Picture: SUBMITTED Archant

They may not have been able to celebrate VE Day in the way they would have liked, but the Wisbech Royal British Legion (RBL) branch still managed to pay their respects to the fallen.

Vintage and current military vehicles were due to be on show, as well as planes to mark the occasion in the town’s Market Place with representation for all arms of the forces on parade.

But despite the coronavirus lockdown cutting these original plans short, members of the town’s RBL branch was still able to mark the occasion.

Five members of the RBL branch and military veterans, led by chairman Toby North, laid two poppy wreaths at the Wisbech town war memorial while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Mr North also recited the Fallen and Kohima Epitaph, before the group observed the two minutes’ silence, where they then visited war graves to lay a small poppy cross at the graves of the fallen at Wisbech General Cemetery.

“We felt we had to do something to mark VE Day,” Mr North said.

“While we were laying wreaths, eight or nine people came into the square and gave a round of applause for marking the day, which we thought was really nice.”

