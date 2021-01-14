News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
New owners of town centre store under fire for flats plan

John Elworthy

Published: 1:42 PM January 14, 2021    Updated: 3:38 PM January 15, 2021
The vacant store on the market place in Wisbech

The vacant store on the market place in Wisbech. The new owners want to lease out the ground floor retail unit but to convert the first and second floors to flats. A local councillor opposes it. - Credit: Peter Humphrey

A councillor wants planners to bin plans for four flats in Wisbech town centre after claiming there would be nowhere for the occupants to put their rubbish. 

Cllr Steve Tierney also believes that given the forthcoming £200,000 pedestrianisation of the town centre, parking, too, would be an issue.  

His comments follow a bid to convert the first and second floor of the store recently sold by Hughes Electrical. 

Hughes have re-located to 6a Horsefair and the shop was sold to South Ventures Property who have submitted the application.  

In an earlier version of this story, we stated that the application had been made by Hughes Electrical. This is incorrect and we apologise unreservedly to Hughes Electrical for our error. 

Of the bid by South Ventures Property, Cllr Tierney said: “I do not see how car parking / bin collection is going to work for four new flats.”  

He added: “Even if there is a back entrance, there's nowhere for bins to go that won't be an eyesore and a blockage that I can think of?  And there's definitely nowhere to park nearby.” 

The agent, Peter Humphrey Associates, says the proposal “will create much needed high quality residential units within the town and also ensure another building in the Market Place doesn’t become vacant”.  



The first and second floors of this vacant Wisbech shop could become flats if permission is granted. 

The first and second floors of this vacant Wisbech shop could become flats if permission is granted. - Credit: Peter Humphrey


Former Hughes store in the market place, Wisbech.  Now new owners of store (Hughes has relocated to Horsefair) want to turn the first and second floors into flats. 

Former Hughes store in the market place, Wisbech. Now new owners of store (Hughes has relocated to Horsefair) want to turn the first and second floors into flats. - Credit: Archant


