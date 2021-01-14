Published: 1:42 PM January 14, 2021

The former Hughes Electrical store on the market place in Wisbech. The owners want to lease out the ground floor retail but to convert the first and second floors to flats. A local councillor opposes it. - Credit: Peter Humphrey

A councillor wants planners to bin plans for four flats in Wisbech town centre after claiming there would be nowhere for the occupants to put their rubbish.

Cllr Steve Tierney also believes that given the forthcoming £200,000 pedestrianisation of the town centre, parking, too, would be an issue.

Rear of the former Hughes Electrical store in market place, Wisbech. The first and second floors could become flats is permission is granted. - Credit: Peter Humphrey

His comments follow a bid by Hughes Electrical to convert the first and second floors of their empty shop.

Hughes has re-located to Horsefair and are also looking for new tenants for the ground floor shop.

“I do not see how car parking / bin collection is going to work for four new flats,” says Cllr Tierney.

“Even if there is a back entrance, there's nowhere for bins to go that won't be an eyesore and a blockage that I can think of? And there's definitely nowhere to park nearby.”

Former Hughes store in the market place, Wisbech. The company has moved to Horsefair. - Credit: Archant

Hughes’ agent, Peter Humphrey Associates, says the proposal “will create much needed high quality residential units within the town and also ensure another building in the Market Place doesn’t become vacant”.