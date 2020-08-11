Exclusive

The Only Way Is Essex star Ricky Rayment joins Meadowgate Academy fundraiser

TOWIE star Ricky Rayment has joined The Blue Light Race fundraiser in aid of Meadowgate Academy. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images Archant

A reality TV star has joined the region’s police force to raise money for a Fenland special school in a bid to buy them a new mini bus.

It’s all part of The Blue Light Race (BLR) which has seen Cambridgeshire’s police, fire and ambulance service come together to raise money for Meadowgate Academy.

The event is a virtual race between the blue light services between August 10 to 24, with emergency services and their supporters competing to rack up the most miles.

The Only Way Is Essex ‘captain’ Ricky Rayment took to his social media – which boasts nearly 1 million followers – after completing a 10k walk for the challenge.

He said: “Cambs police reached out to me and made me aware of The Blue Light Race and what it was about.

“They told me all about the amazing work that Meadowgate Academy do for the kids there and that they desperately needed to raise funds for a new bus for the kids, which was going to cost around 35k.

“So I felt it was the least I could do to get involved and help where I could to join in with the BLR and raise awareness for the great things Meadowgate academy do.

“I managed to rack up a decent 10km walk, not sure how many miles that is, and also donated to their just giving page.

“If other people would like to help out and get involved, they can join the BLR by donating miles to either the police, the fire brigade or the ambulance services.”

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/blue-light-race-for-meadowgate-academy

