Arsonists torch motorcycle 'in middle of the road' at Horseshoe Terrace in Wisbech

Horseshoe Terrace in Wisbech where arsonists torched a motorcycle 'in the middle of the road'. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS / STREET VIEW GOOGLE MAPS / STREET VIEW

Firefighters were called to a residential street in Wisbech yesterday evening after arsonists set a motorcycle alight "in the middle of the road".

Crews confirmed the blaze was deliberate after they were called just after 7.30pm on Monday, June 3 to Horseshoe Terrace in the town.

It is not yet known why the motorbike was left in the middle of the road before the attackers torched it. Fenland police are appealing for any witnesses of the incident.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "On arrival, firefighters found a motorcycle well alight in the middle of the road.

"Using a hose reel, the fire was extinguished and the crew returned to their station by 8.07pm. The cause of the fire was deliberate."

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Did you see what happened on Monday evening? Let us know by emailing: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk or call 01354 661955.