Exclusive

Online meeting of FDC licensing committee that met to determine the fate of publican Cllr Aigars Balsevics, Trevor Darnes (EHO) and pictured led the FDC investigation. - Credit: Archant

Clare Darnes, the wife of Fenland Council’s senior environmental health officer, fears husband Trevor could be fired over his battle to bring a code of conduct complaint against three councillors.

“Trev’s job, career and health is on the line; he feels incredibly let down,” she said.

Mr Darnes was the principal council investigator into breaches of Covid-19 regulations at the Angel public house, Wisbech on Christmas Eve last year.

Evidence gathered by police, the fire service and the council resulted in publican and then mayor Aigars Balsevics coming within a hair’s breadth of losing his tenancy.

Cllr Balsevics was fined £1,000, faced a licensing committee hearing of Fenland Council, and only escaped losing the tenancy after a successful appeal to Peterborough magistrates.

Magistrates retained the sanction of a temporary closure of the pub and permanent removal of Cllr Balsevics as the designated premises supervisor (DPS).

Mr Darnes felt Fenland Council should have taken action against other councillors drinking in the pub that night.

Fenland Council decided otherwise.

And, according to Mrs Darnes, her husband has been hung out to dry.

“I am really angry at the way Trev has been treated and the frustration of being gagged has had a significant impact on his mental health,” she said.

Police revealed all three had been sent a letter but no further action was taken.

The three councillors were identified on CCTV as councillors Steve Tierney, Samantha Hoy and Dave Topgood.

Mrs Darnes says her husband tried to bring an internal conduct hearing against them.

“Clearly some councillors at FDC still do not believe Covid is serious,” she said.

“I think 150,000 deaths, NHS at breaking point and the economy devastated is evidence that it is as serious as it gets.”

She said: “I am proud of what Trev has done but do worry what the future holds. Now is the time for some honesty and action at FDC.”

Mrs Darnes says her husband worked from home during most of the pandemic.

“I witnessed conversations between him and senior management regarding the licensing case against Aigars Balsevics.

“Trevor had seen the councillors breaching Covid rules whilst he was reviewing the CCTV footage and reported this to FDC senior management.

“He was told that nothing could be done as they were in the pub in their own time and not acting as councillors.

“As elected members whose top priority should be public protection it was completely unacceptable not to take action,” she said.





Angel public house - Credit: Terry Harris

“Once Trevor told senior management of his intention to make a formal conduct complaint their attitude towards him became very frosty and defensive towards the councillors.

“I heard on more than one occasion them tell him that he would be taken off the licensing case if made a conduct complaint against the councillors.

“That is despite them clearly being shocked when they first saw the footage and making sarcastic remarks.

“It seemed to be that Trevor was suddenly seen as a trouble maker just for doing what he believed was professionally and morally the right thing.

“He is not a trouble maker; the truth is quite the opposite.

“He has worked in environmental health for well over 30 years and has, I think, a good reputation amongst his colleagues, other councillors and the businesses and public he serves.

“He was awarded FDC employee of the year in 2019 and like his colleagues has worked extremely hard during the pandemic; working many weekends, late nights and even Christmas Day.”

“He knows very well the risk of Covid and what was required of businesses so was very disappointed at the goings on at the Angel.”

Mrs Darnes added: “I heard many strained and difficult conversations with senior managers.

“Despite all the compelling evidence and arguments Trev put forward they dismissed his complaint.

“He cannot appeal this decision as there is no mechanism for doing so.

Cllr Aigars Balsevics - Credit: Terry Harris

“From the very start we could see there was no appetite or desire by senior managers to tackle this wrongdoing.”

Mrs Darnes said her husband does not regret his actions but the way he has been treated has affected him.

“I can assure all your readers that if Trev says there was serious non-compliance in the pub, then there was.

“The licensing hearing committee and magistrates clearly agree with him and so did the assistant director of public health and the police.

“The three councillors not only breached the rules themselves but witnessed and turned a blind eye to the mayhem occurring right in front of their eyes.

“This was probably the worst time in the pandemic for such an incident to occur.

“It was not just their own health they risked but that of the wider community. That is just shocking.”

A town mayor (Aigars Balsevics) was called before licensing authorities after a dossier compiled by police revealed 21 breaches of Covid-19 regulations in his pub - Credit: Terry Harris

Mrs Darnes says her husband remains disappointed that council lawyers prevented magistrates seeing the unedited CCTV footage from Christmas Eve.

Mrs Darnes added: “Trev has the utmost respect for the role of councillors and how hard most of them work for their communities.

“But those that choose to breach covid rules and turn a blind eye to a potential super spreader event goes completely against the standards expected of councillors.

“Now is the time for honesty and action at FDC”

Cambridgeshire Police says three Wisbech councillors received a letter after events at the Angel.

But police felt it was unfair to single out known councillors when members of the public, not known, also featured in the CCTV.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The designated premises supervisor (the person in charge at that time) was issued with a £1000 fine under health protection regulations.

“No other person was fined for the reasons given, but primarily because our approach at the time was to engage and explain before moving to enforcement. “

Police confirmed that one member of the public also received a letter,

The letter – dated February 26 – was signed by PC Justin Bielawski.

He told all four that on Christmas Eve last year, Wisbech was subject to Tier 2 restrictions.

Having reviewed CCTV footage, the evidence “appears to support the allegation” of Covid-19 breaches.

PC Bielawski said police “on this occasion will not be taking any formal action against you for this breach.

“The decision not to take further action has been made after a thorough consideration of all the facts, including time passed between event and allegation”.

2019: Council staff bring festive cheer to families with foodbank donation. Pictured with the reverse advent calendar donations are, from left, Michelle Bishop, Andy Brown, Lorraine Moore, Trevor Darnes, Amy Robinson, Andy Fox, Jo Evans, Justin Hanson, Michelle Page, Phil Westwood, Dawn Sadler, Lee Rider and Russell Watkins. Picture: AMY AMPS - Credit: Archant





Cllr Samantha Hoy - Credit: Harry Rutter

He wrote: “A large number of persons also seen on CCTV suspected to have been breaching regulations, it would not be possible to identity all persons and issue tickets to everyone.”

PC Bielawski said police direction at the time was to “engage and explain, using enforcement as a last resort”.

A police spokesperson added: “I can confirm it was not a written warning or a caution, simply a letter written with the aim of preventing further offences of the same nature.”

Cllr Hoy denies receiving a letter from police.

Cllr Steve Tierney (left) with MP Steve Barclay - Credit: Archant

Former mayor and Fenland Council cabinet member Steve Tierney (right) criticised the (failed) attempt by Fenland Council to remove last year's mayor Cllr Aigars Balsevics as tenant of the Angel public house. - Credit: Archant

Cllr Tierney responded: “My quote, which is a personal one and not speaking on behalf of any organisation or in any official capacity, is I have done nothing wrong.

“I have nothing further to say to you or to your nasty little biased, propaganda publication.”

Cllr Topgood, vice chair of the conduct committee, declined to comment

Volunteer caretaker and nightwatchman at Wisbech Castle, Dave Topgood at the General Election Count with MP Steve Barclay. Cllr Topgood is a Wisbech town and Fenland district councillor and deputy chair of the conduct committee. Picture; ARCHANT - Credit: Archant



Council leader Chris Boden declined to answer specific questions about the incident but said he awaited “with interest the results of those complaints alleging factually inaccurate reporting by you online relating to this matter”.









.











