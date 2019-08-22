Published: 3:18 PM August 22, 2019 Updated: 6:26 AM November 4, 2020

A youngster from the Fens was “overwhelmed” after opening up his GCSE results envelope this morning.

Leverington lad Jake Barnes has been named one of his school’s top performers after getting 10 8-9 grade GCSEs. Picture: Supplied / Family - Credit: Supplied / Family

Jake Barnes of Spalding Grammar School has been named one of the school's top performers after achieving 10 8-9 grade GCSEs.

His mum, Donna, said: "He [Jake] was totally overwhelmed this morning when he collected his GCSE results. Especially finding out he was one of the top performers."

The teenager - who attended Murrow Primary School - hopes to continue further education in a bid to start a career in medicine.

Donna added: "Jake secured himself seven 9 grades in biology, chemistry, physics, geography, maths, Latin and business studies.

"Jake will be staying on at Spalding Grammar to study A-level maths, biology and chemistry as he aims to follow a career in medicine."

Jake also achieved three 8 grade GCSEs in English, English Literature and German, not to mention an A* in further maths.

