GCSE results 2019: Leverington teen Jake Barnes 'overwhelmed' after collecting his results and being named top performer

Leverington lad Jake Barnes has been named one of his school�s top performers after getting 10 8-9 grade GCSEs. Picture: Supplied / Family Supplied / Family

A youngster from the Fens was "overwhelmed" after opening up his GCSE results envelope this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Leverington lad Jake Barnes has been named one of his school’s top performers after getting 10 8-9 grade GCSEs. Picture: Supplied / Family Leverington lad Jake Barnes has been named one of his school’s top performers after getting 10 8-9 grade GCSEs. Picture: Supplied / Family

Jake Barnes of Spalding Grammar School has been named one of the school's top performers after achieving 10 8-9 grade GCSEs.

His mum, Donna, said: "He [Jake] was totally overwhelmed this morning when he collected his GCSE results. Especially finding out he was one of the top performers."

You may also want to watch:

The teenager - who attended Murrow Primary School - hopes to continue further education in a bid to start a career in medicine.

Donna added: "Jake secured himself seven 9 grades in biology, chemistry, physics, geography, maths, Latin and business studies.

"Jake will be staying on at Spalding Grammar to study A-level maths, biology and chemistry as he aims to follow a career in medicine."

Jake also achieved three 8 grade GCSEs in English, English Literature and German, not to mention an A* in further maths.

Want to share your success story? Email: john.elworthy@archant.co.uk with the subject 'GCSE Results' - you may find yourself in the newspaper. Make sure to include a photograph.