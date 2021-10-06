Published: 3:40 PM October 6, 2021

Anthony Georgiou will launch GGO Driving School in Guyhirn in the new year having been awarded for his work in North London. - Credit: Anthony Georgiou

A driving instructor awarded for his work in North London believes he can continue his success in the Fens at perhaps the busiest time the industry has ever faced.

Anthony Georgiou has been working as an instructor for more than 10 years in the Enfield area, but will be moving his GGO Driving School to Guyhirn in January next year.

“My mum moved to the area a number of years ago and looking at house prices in the area, there is a massive difference,” he said.

“I was driving in Enfield originally, so it’s a big difference with traffic, congestion charges and I think the Fens is a more enjoyable area to learn in.”

During his career, Mr Georgiou has been awarded for local achievement by the mayor of Enfield, and commended by industry magazine Intelligent Instructor for his work in the London area.

He also holds fundraising events for charities such as Macmillan Cancer Support.

But at times during the Covid-19 pandemic, like other driving instructors, he has faced challenges.

“In the first lockdown, no instructor was allowed to work apart from for key workers,” Mr Georgiou said.

“After then apart from the other lockdowns, I was overworking 7am-7pm daily, trying to fit in my pupils.

“Covid has added more demand for lessons and we have had to accommodate for that.”

Mr Georgiou has since been trying to combat a growing backlog of pupils wanting to take theory and practical tests, as well as lessons.

He is currently fully booked until Christmas before he embarks on his next mission of attracting new pupils in and around Fenland.

“I feel I am a sociable person, outgoing and can connect with the local community,” he said.

“I want my pupils to pass and feel they can drive anywhere.”

Mr Georgiou prides his success on his passion for driving, patience and reassuring pupils that they can progress.

It is a mantra that has attracted rave reviews on his service, and is confident he can make a mark in his new home.

“I try to listen to my pupils and ask them questions, like ‘what would you like to learn today?’” he added.

“I want my pupils to be proud that they pass their tests and able to not worry about dealing with road situations.”