‘If he can do it, surely I could’: Teenager inspired by Captain Tom Moore to run 500 miles for NHS charities

PUBLISHED: 12:13 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:13 20 April 2020

Thomas Clarkson Academy student Connor Loughlin (inset) will run 500 miles for charity after being inspired by Captain Tom Moore (pictured). Picture: PA Images/Joe Giddens/TCA

PA Images/Joe Giddens

A Fenland teenager is gearing up to run 500 miles to raise cash for the NHS after being inspired by Captain Tom Moore’s £26 million fundraiser.

Thomas Clarkson Academy student Connor Loughlin. Picture: Supplied/TCAThomas Clarkson Academy student Connor Loughlin. Picture: Supplied/TCA

Thomas Clarkson Academy (TCA) student Connor Loughlin plans to raise £500 for NHS Charities Together by taking on the charity sprint – the same charity Captain Moore chose.

The year 10 pupil has already completed a 16 and 13-mile run within the last couple of days as part of the challenge and has since raised £225, 45 per cent of his target.

He said: He said: “I was out on one of my normal runs last week when a message came up on my phone about Captain Tom raising £20m.”

One hundred-year-old war veteran Captain Tom Moore set himself a target of raising £1,000 for the NHS by walking 100 lengths of his 25m garden in Bedfordshire before he turned 100.

Instead, he walked more than 100 lengths, raised over £26 million and a petition has been launched online to get him knighted.

“I thought if he can do it, surely I could do something similar,” Connor said.

“I got home and spoke to my mum about setting up a Just Giving page. Initially I was going to run a mile for every pound donated but then we thought we’d make it a bit more ambitious.

“Mum suggested 500 miles, which linked in to The Proclaimers’ song about walking 500 miles.”

Connor said he will fit in running around his schoolwork and will pace himself to meet his target.

“After I’d finished the 16m run, I was a bit tired but I felt like I could have kept going,” he said.

“That’s quite far to run every day, especially now the Easter holidays have finished, so I’ll have to pace myself and do shorter distances.

“I enjoy running because it gives you the chance to get out and see things, especially with being at home so much - it helps to clear your mind.”

Connor is a member of Wisbech Swim Club, competes in triathlons for PACTRAC Peterborough and plays for West Norfolk Rugby Club.

James Hooper, head of PE at TCA, said: “Connor has lots of moral fibre - he has decided to do this off his own back and what a fantastic cause it is.

“The whole PE department is very proud of him and support him in his efforts.”

Scott Chamberlain, PE teacher, said: “Connor is one of our first students to be awarded the TCA Sport Stars accolade and this sort of challenge highlights his passion not only for sport, but to helping others.

“It would be great if the TCA community could get behind him and support his challenge which is for such a worthy cause in these current times.”

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/connor-loughlin

