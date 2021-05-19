Published: 5:31 PM May 19, 2021

Tom Evans, of Wisbech, will take on a skydive on May 29 to raise money for the British Heart Foundation following the death of his grandad Brian Merrells. - Credit: TOM EVANS

A Wisbech man has raised more than £900 for charity ahead of a skydive in memory of his “life and soul of the party” grandad.

Tom Evans will freefall at 10,000ft on May 29 to raise money for the British Heart Foundation following the death of his grandad Brian Merrells from vascular dementia.

The tandem skydive, which could see the 25-year-old reach speeds of up to 120mph, will be held at the Skydive Club in Chatteris.

Tom said: “My grandad was the life and soul of the party and was always making people around him smile and laugh.

Tom Evans, of Wisbech, will take on a skydive on May 29 to raise money for the British Heart Foundation following the death of his grandad Brian Merrells. - Credit: TOM EVANS

“It was so sad to see dementia rob him of that and over time witness him battle memory loss, confusion, and have problems with speech and understanding.

You may also want to watch:

“Not many people know that dementia as a whole is the UK’s biggest killer, and every three minutes someone develops dementia.

“When I found out I could do a skydive to help raise funds, I ‘jumped’ at the chance!”

Over the last few months, Tom has raised more than £900 for the British Heart Foundation and is on track to achieve his goal of £1,000.

Tom Evans, of Wisbech, will take on a skydive on May 29 to raise money for the British Heart Foundation following the death of his grandad Brian Merrells. - Credit: TOM EVANS

“I’d like to thank all the people who’ve donated so far, and my friends and family for their ongoing help and support,” he added.

£1000 could help to fund a ‘nation of lifesavers community package. This includes all the kit to teach a community group CPR, giving them the lifesaving skills to help in an emergency.

The group would also receive a potentially life-saving public access defibrillator (PAD), which can help restart the heart after someone has had a cardiac arrest.

To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thomasevans95