Fenland school unearths time capsule buried by former students in 1991 and here's what is inside

A time capsule buried at St Peter's Junior School in Wisbech has been unearthed after nearly 30 years. Picture: Supplied

A time capsule dating back nearly 30 years which was buried to celebrate a Fenland school's silver jubilee has been unearthed.

A time capsule buried at St Peter’s Junior School in Wisbech has been unearthed after nearly 30 years. Picture: Supplied A time capsule buried at St Peter’s Junior School in Wisbech has been unearthed after nearly 30 years. Picture: Supplied

Buried by staff and students at St Peter's Junior School in Wisbech, the capsule from 1991 contains students' work, photographs, newspaper clippings and other mementos of the early 90s.

Also inside was a letter from the then headteacher Mr. S Parke addressing the headteacher in 2016 when the capsule was originally destined to be unearthed on the golden jubilee year.

Amy Harvey, current headteacher, said: "Unfortunately, in 2016, the capsule was not unearthed, but last week it was!

"It was exciting to be able to have some of those past pupils here for the opening of the capsule and watch as they excitedly looked through all of the artefacts inside.

A time capsule buried at St Peter’s Junior School in Wisbech has been unearthed after nearly 30 years. Picture: Supplied A time capsule buried at St Peter’s Junior School in Wisbech has been unearthed after nearly 30 years. Picture: Supplied

"For us to share a piece of living history with our current children was fantastic, and we are delighted that Wisbech Museum have asked to borrow the collection for an exhibition."

Some of the words written by Mr Parker were read out to the school by Miss Harvey.

Mr Parker wrote: "Your world will be the same as ours - it's only the people which are older.

"At present we are concerned with Third World Poverty, Pollution and Global Warming. We wonder how these issues will be tackled in the next twenty-five years."

A time capsule buried at St Peter’s Junior School in Wisbech has been unearthed after nearly 30 years. Picture: Supplied A time capsule buried at St Peter’s Junior School in Wisbech has been unearthed after nearly 30 years. Picture: Supplied

A time capsule buried at St Peter’s Junior School in Wisbech has been unearthed after nearly 30 years. Picture: Supplied A time capsule buried at St Peter’s Junior School in Wisbech has been unearthed after nearly 30 years. Picture: Supplied

