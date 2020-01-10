Advanced search

Tilney St Lawrence man in court charged with possession of heroin with intent and money laundering

PUBLISHED: 14:51 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:58 10 January 2020

Wayne Dolan of Westfield, Tilney St Lawrence, appeared in court on Thursday January 9 charged with possession of heroin with intent to supply and money laundering. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A Tilney St Lawrence man charged with possession of heroin with intent to supply and money laundering appeared in court yesterday (January 9).

Wayne Dolan of Westfield, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court charged with possession of heroin with intent to supply, possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, amphetamine, and money laundering.

The 20-year-old was remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court at a future date to be confirmed.

