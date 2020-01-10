Tilney St Lawrence man in court charged with possession of heroin with intent and money laundering
PUBLISHED: 14:51 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:58 10 January 2020
Archant
A Tilney St Lawrence man charged with possession of heroin with intent to supply and money laundering appeared in court yesterday (January 9).
Wayne Dolan of Westfield, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court charged with possession of heroin with intent to supply, possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, amphetamine, and money laundering.
The 20-year-old was remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court at a future date to be confirmed.