Published: 4:45 PM April 12, 2021

The new Mokka, features a bold new design language and is available as a BEV (battery electric vehicle) or with a choice of efficient petrol and diesel engines, with class-leading levels of technology and a stylish new design language. - Credit: THURLOW NUNN

New Mokka and the 100% electric Mokka-e showcase Vauxhall’s new design language, including the new Vauxhall Vizor front end and the new Vauxhall Griffin emblem - both of which will feature on all future Vauxhall models.

With an aerodynamic design that cuts drag by up to 16% at motorway speeds compared to the previous model, the new Mokka is even more efficient, dynamic and fun to drive.

The fully electric Mokka-e features a 50kWh battery and 100kw (136PS) electric motor to produce 260Nm of torque.

The new Mokka-e can drive for up to 201-miles on a single charge under WLTP testing and supports up to 100kW rapid charging, with an 80% charge taking just 30 minutes.

Buyers can also choose from a range of advanced petrol and diesel engines.

There are two petrol engines available, a 1.2-litre 100PS turbo combined with a six-speed manual or a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo engine capable of 130PS that is available with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic.

The two petrol engines are joined by an efficient 1.5-litre diesel, with a six-speed manual transmission combining 110PS and 250Nm of torque with impressive fuel consumption of 65.7mpg and low CO 2 emissions of 114g/km under WLTP testing.

Available to order now, prices for the new Mokka start from £20,735 OTR.

All Mokka-e models feature a 50kWh lithium-ion battery and a 100kW (136PS) electric motor with 260Nm of torque as standard. The Mokka-e also comes with a standard 11kW on-board charger. Under WLTP tests, the Mokka-e has a range of up to 201 miles from a single charge.

Customers can choose between three driving modes, Normal, Eco and Sport to suit their driving requirements and energy consumption.

Each mode not only alters the throttle and steering response, but also adjusts the power and torque available.



