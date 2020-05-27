Advanced search

Three puppies stolen from Upwell found - 11 dogs and pups still missing

PUBLISHED: 12:27 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:27 27 May 2020

Back home, safe and sound. Three puppies that were stolen from JustDogz kennels in Upwell have been found. Four are still missing. Image: JustDogz

Archant

Three puppies out of the 14 dogs and puppies stolen from a dog breeder in Upwell, near Wisbech, have been found and are now back home.

The four adult dogs (three female, one male) that are still missing after being stolen from JustDogz Kennels in Upwell on May 11, 2020.The four adult dogs (three female, one male) that are still missing after being stolen from JustDogz Kennels in Upwell on May 11, 2020.

The two cocker spaniel pups and one cocker poo are said to “be doing fine” but were initially a little “shell shocked” from their ordeal.

But 11 other dogs - seven adults and four other puppies - are still missing following the break-in at JustDogz in New Road earlier this month.

Speaking about the returned puppies, owner Justine Watts said: “They were a little a shell shocked when they first returned home, but now they’re doing fine.

“Puppies are so forgiving at that age. Within days they were back to their old selves and full of beans.”

She said after the theft during the early hours of Monday, May 11, two of the puppies were returned the following Wednesday (May 13). Another was returned on Monday, May 18.

The dogs still missing include:-

• Six cocker spaniel adult girls: two golden, one sable, one black, one lemon and white and one blue roam.

• One lemon roam cocker spaniel adult boy.

• Two cocker spaniel puppies: girl white and sable, boy white and lemon.

• Two cocker poo puppies: two apricot/red girls.

The adults have been microchipped, the puppies were too young to have theirs fitted.

Justine said: “If they have since been sold, I just hope they’ve gone to families who are going to love and care for them.

“Our animals are family to us, we don’t do this for money. We were by their side when they took their first breath and opened their eyes for the first time. They’re so special to us.”

Norfolk Police have confirmed three of the dogs have been found.

“However at this time there has not been any more traced,” said a spokesman, who added that enquiries are ongoing.

Justine added: “Thank you to the people who have been sharing the social media posts about what happened, it helped spread the word.”

• Anyone with information is urged to contact Justine Watts on 07799 016 022 or PC Daniel Brock at Downham Market Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 36/30593/20. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

