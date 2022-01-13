‘I think it’s totally amazing’ - three family members share same birthday
- Credit: Elyse Knight
A family, originally from Wisbech, is marking a rare moment in history after the birth of their son has meant that three generations of family members now share the same birthday.
28-year-old Elyse Knight, who now lives in Lincolnshire with her partner Wayne Goddard, has three members of her family that were born on January 10.
Elyse gave birth to her son Leo Anthony Goddard at 1:39am on January 10 this year, weighing 7lbs and 7.5oz at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston.
Before Leo was welcomed into the world, Elyse and her 79-year-old great grandad, Alan Knight who lives in Walpole St Peter, shared their birthday date.
Elyse was born on January 10 1994 and Alan on January 10 1943 – now Leo has joined them.
“I think it is totally amazing and special to share my birthday with two special members of my family,” said Elyse.
“It’s also rare to hear of three generations sharing the same birthday, two of which were born exactly on their due date.
“Leo is beautiful.”
Due to Elyse being an only child, the odds of having three generations of family members being born on the same day would be approximately 1 in 133225.
Elyse’s mum, Caroline Knight who lives in Wisbech, says she was ‘ecstatic’ when she learnt of the birth of her first grandson Leo, especially when she realised it was on the same day that both Elyse and Alan were born.
“I spoke to my dad and told him his great grandson’s been born on Monday morning (January 10) and he was stuck for words.
“The feeling is just marvellous and I think it is very rare for this to happen.”
Caroline will be visiting her daughter and grandson for the first time this weekend.
Looking to the future, Elyse, who has been living in Lincolnshire for two years now, knows that having three generations in her family who share the same birthday is going to be a part of their family history for many years to come.
“Next year in 2023, we will be having two big milestone birthdays on that same day, my grandads 80th and Leo’s 1st birthday,” she said.
“If it was the following year my 30th birthday would’ve been on the same day as those too!
“It’s just absolutely wonderful.”
Elyse added: Myself and Leo are both doing amazingly well and settling in at home and we just can’t wait to meet all of our family and friends.
“Leo is just perfect and completes our little family.”