A third bin fire in 48 hours in the same area of Wisbech has alarmed many residents with one calling it "scary stuff".

The latest fire was photographed at 5am on November 22; two days after fire crews had attended two similar incidents.

The latest - in Tindall Close - occurred after fire crews were called to Mount Pleasant Road in Wisbech at around 4am on November 20 after reports came in of a burning bin.

They worked for over an hour to fully extinguish the blaze before returning to Wisbech fire station only to receive another call minutes later. Both were in Mount Pleasant Road, the first at 4am and the second an hour later.

One resident said: "Thankfully nobody was hurt but all our cars had to be moved. It needs to be stopped before more damage or people are hurt."

Another said: "I'm glad nobody was hurt, but this is scary stuff and property is being damaged. All it takes is one fire gong undetected for a minute extra and it'll be a disaster."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.