Advanced search

'Scary stuff' says residents after fire crews called out THREE times in 48 hours to household waste bins set alight in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 10:44 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:44 25 November 2019

Bin fire in Tindall Close, Wisbech, on November 22. It was the third time in48 hours fire crews were called to the area after bins were deliberately set alight. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Bin fire in Tindall Close, Wisbech, on November 22. It was the third time in48 hours fire crews were called to the area after bins were deliberately set alight. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Archant

A third bin fire in 48 hours in the same area of Wisbech has alarmed many residents with one calling it "scary stuff".

The latest fire was photographed at 5am on November 22; two days after fire crews had attended two similar incidents.

The latest - in Tindall Close - occurred after fire crews were called to Mount Pleasant Road in Wisbech at around 4am on November 20 after reports came in of a burning bin.

You may also want to watch:

They worked for over an hour to fully extinguish the blaze before returning to Wisbech fire station only to receive another call minutes later. Both were in Mount Pleasant Road, the first at 4am and the second an hour later.

One resident said: "Thankfully nobody was hurt but all our cars had to be moved. It needs to be stopped before more damage or people are hurt."

Another said: "I'm glad nobody was hurt, but this is scary stuff and property is being damaged. All it takes is one fire gong undetected for a minute extra and it'll be a disaster."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Oops! Residents in Wisbech lose phone lines after suspected drink driver smashes Mini into telegraph pole

A suspected drink driver took out Clarkson Avenue’s Openreach phone lines in Wisbech on Sunday (November 24) after smashing their Mini Cooper into a telegraph pole. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

‘Scary stuff’ says residents after fire crews called out THREE times in 48 hours to household waste bins set alight in Wisbech

Bin fire in Tindall Close, Wisbech, on November 22. It was the third time in48 hours fire crews were called to the area after bins were deliberately set alight. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Charity to remember much-loved young woman who died suddenly

Kirsty Tolley, 28, whose family are setting up a charity in her memory Picture: Sue Tolley

Youths flee scene of crash after BMW slams into parked car before hitting fence in Wisbech

The BMW driver slammed his convertible 3 Series into a parked car before colliding with a fence on Sunday, November 25. Picture: Liam Griggs

Hundreds welcome festive season in Wisbech

Hundreds welcome festive season in Wisbech at annual lights switch on. Picture: IAN CARTER

Most Read

Oops! Residents in Wisbech lose phone lines after suspected drink driver smashes Mini into telegraph pole

A suspected drink driver took out Clarkson Avenue’s Openreach phone lines in Wisbech on Sunday (November 24) after smashing their Mini Cooper into a telegraph pole. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

‘Scary stuff’ says residents after fire crews called out THREE times in 48 hours to household waste bins set alight in Wisbech

Bin fire in Tindall Close, Wisbech, on November 22. It was the third time in48 hours fire crews were called to the area after bins were deliberately set alight. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Charity to remember much-loved young woman who died suddenly

Kirsty Tolley, 28, whose family are setting up a charity in her memory Picture: Sue Tolley

Youths flee scene of crash after BMW slams into parked car before hitting fence in Wisbech

The BMW driver slammed his convertible 3 Series into a parked car before colliding with a fence on Sunday, November 25. Picture: Liam Griggs

Hundreds welcome festive season in Wisbech

Hundreds welcome festive season in Wisbech at annual lights switch on. Picture: IAN CARTER

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

‘Scary stuff’ says residents after fire crews called out THREE times in 48 hours to household waste bins set alight in Wisbech

Bin fire in Tindall Close, Wisbech, on November 22. It was the third time in48 hours fire crews were called to the area after bins were deliberately set alight. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Dance school to perform end of year showcase in Wisbech

Dance school LJ Dance is set to bring musical magic to Wisbech later this week. Picture: IAN CARTER

Auditors’ probe into deputy leader’s tenancy of Cambridgeshire County Council farm and land delayed until at least end of January

Cllr Roger Hickford, deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, awaiting results of auditor's report into #farmgate, his acquisition of a county farms estate tenancy, Manor Farm, Girton. Picture; TERRY HARRIS/ARCHANT

Driver left ‘shocked’ after crashing into wall at George Clare Surgery in Chatteris

An elderly driver has crashed their car into the George Clare Surgery in Chatteris. Picture: Archant/FIle

Hundreds welcome festive season in Wisbech

Hundreds welcome festive season in Wisbech at annual lights switch on. Picture: IAN CARTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists