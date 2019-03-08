Advanced search

Driver smashes BMW into parked cars before climbing out 'holding a bottle of beer' and fleeing the scene

PUBLISHED: 12:47 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:48 04 November 2019

The scene on Ramnoth Road, Wisbech after a driver smashed their BMW 1 Series into two parked cars on Sunday, November 3. Picture: Supplied

A Wisbech man whose car was written off when a BMW crashed into his and another neighbour's car says the driver crawled out clutching a beer bottle.

"The driver had to get out of the passenger's side door because it was crushed up against our neighbour's car," said the resident.

"He got out and I said 'where are you going' before he ran away."

The driver smashed his BMW 1 Series into two parked cars on Ramnoth Road in Wisbech on Sunday night (November 3) before fleeing the scene.

The resident whose car was written off says the suspect's car was full of beer bottles, laughing gas canisters and class B drugs.

"Inside the car we could see drinks bottles, a bit of weed and small silver laughing gas canisters; they are now all with the forensics," he said.

Speaking of the moments before the crash, the resident added: "My wife and I were sitting watching TV when we heard a tremendous bang.

"We headed outside to find a BMW in the middle of the road. The car was facing in the wrong direction and when the driver got out he was holding a bottle of beer in his hand.

"My wife came out first and noticed our neighbour's car, and then she looked at me and said 'oh my God, look at your car'.

"One of the police officers told me that the driver was spotted earlier drinking at a local pub before the crash."

Cambs Police has been contacted for a response.

