Gallery

Published: 11:58 AM August 9, 2021

Thousands turned up to watch Slade and others at Wisbech Park as the town council staged its annual WisBEACH Rock Festival. - Credit: Kim Taylor

Thousands of music fans turned up to Wisbech Park as the town council held perhaps its biggest open-air rock festival yet.

Headline act Slade performed at the WisBEACH Rock Festival, alongside ABBA and Blondie tribute acts as 15 groups and artists took part on Sunday, August 8.

Councillor Sam Hoy, chair of Wisbech Town Council’s community events and festivals committee which helped organise the event, was delighted with the turnout.

She said: “There were around 4,000 people and as the weather changed, it got busier throughout the day.

"I think this was the biggest event we have had.

“We’ve lived in a surreal world over the last 18 months and on Sunday, people were living again.”

Cllr Sam Hoy said this year's WisBEACH Rock Festival was the biggest yet. - Credit: Kim Taylor

The nine-hour event also saw numerous charity stalls and fundraising activities for families to enjoy, including a ‘beach’ for children and festival-themed vendors.

Ahead of the summer extravaganza, there was doubt the event may not go ahead due to Covid-19 guidelines, despite restrictions easing last month.

“Some people wore masks and kept distanced, but most people felt as it was outdoors, there’s a lot more circulation so they felt safer,” Cllr Hoy said.

“The knock-on effects of Covid are serious and how isolated people have felt, and not to see friends and family, I think it has had a massive impact.

“I hope we are at the back end of this and life is starting to return to normal.”

