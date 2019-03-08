Thorney man with indecent images of children on his computer turned to a friend to remove them - instead friend went to police, court told

A 72 year-old man from Thorney was caught with indecent images on his computer after asking a friend to remove them. Instead the friend went to Cambridgeshire Police and reported it, a court heard. Picture; STOCK HyperionPixels

A 72-year-old man asked a friend to wipe indecent images from his computer - instead his friend reported them to police, a court heard.

The computer had more than 100 images of children, including 29 Category A images, the most severe.

The court heard that William Windsor, of Wisbech Road, Thorney, was visited by the police for an unrelated matter in November 2017 - for which he later faced no further action.

However, while officers were at his home they seized his computer tower, which was later found to contain indecent images of children.

In total, there were 121 images, including 72 category C images, 20 category B images and 29 category A images.

Windsor was arrested and interviewed but denied all knowledge of the images and was released on bail.

He then handed his laptop to his friend and asked him to get it wiped, but the friend instead handed it to the police.

A further six indecent images were found on the laptop - one category C image, four category B images and two category A images.

In two subsequent police interviews, Windsor denied having any knowledge of the indecent images or how they came to be on his devices.

He told officers the only photos on his devices were of 'holidays and steam trains' and denied asking his friend to wipe his laptop of any evidence.

However, Windsor later admitted perverting the course of justice and two counts of making indecent images of children.

He pleaded guilty to the offences at Peterborough Crown Court today (June 10) and was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Windsor was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for 10 years and put on the Sex Offenders Register for the same time period.

DC Amanda Sylvester, who investigated, said: "Firstly, I would like to thank Windsor's friend, who did exactly the right thing and brought the laptop to us - helping to further strengthen our case.

"Although Windsor didn't have any direct contact with children, each image he downloaded represented a child being exploited.

"We will continue to do all we can to safeguard the vulnerable by pursuing people who commit sexual offences against children.

"Thanks to this sentence we will have the necessary powers to monitor his online activity for the next ten years, minimising the risk of further harm to the public."

Child protection is a force priority. Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to someone, can apply for disclosure information through Clare's Law and Sarah's Law.

More information on sexual offences and the Sex Offenders Register can be found on the force website.

An NSPCC spokesperson said: "By downloading these images Windsor fuelled a vile trade that thrives upon the sickening sexual abuse of vulnerable children.

"By reporting his friend, the man who went to the police highlights how we can all play a part in protecting children and should speak out about any worries without delay.

"Adults concerned about child abuse images can contact the NSPCC helpline is available on 0808 800 500 or via help@nspcc.org.uk for advice."