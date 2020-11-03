Advanced search

Three adults and teenage girl hospitalised after head-on crash that left four more children with whiplash

PUBLISHED: 16:51 03 November 2020

Three adults and a teenage girl were hospitalised after a head-on collision at Black Drove near Thorney that also left four other children with whiplash. The crash involving a grey Citroen C3 and a blue Land Rover Defender happened at about 7.50pm on Monday November 2. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Three adults and a teenage girl were hospitalised after a head-on collision near Thorney that also left four other children with whiplash.

The crash involving a grey Citroen C3 and a blue Land Rover Defender happened at about 7.50pm in Black Drove on Monday November 2.

The driver and sole-occupant of the Citroen, a man in his 60s, and the driver of the Land Rover, a woman in her 40s, were taken to Peterborough City Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King’s Lynn, respectively, where they remain in critical but stable conditions.

Two passengers from the Land Rover, a 13-year-old girl and a woman in her 40s, were also taken to hospital where they remain with serious injuries.

Four other children who were travelling in the Land Rover were treated at the scene for whiplash.

Anyone who saw the collision or either vehicle in the lead up to it, or has dashcam footage, should contact police via web chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 419 of November 2.

